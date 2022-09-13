Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 501,210 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Prentice Capital Management LP lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,210 shares during the quarter. Coty comprises approximately 15.0% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Coty worth $63,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Coty Stock Down 5.3 %

COTY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,337. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.