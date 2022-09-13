Prescott General Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Prescott General Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Global Industrial makes up approximately 1.9% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prescott General Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $41,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Industrial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Global Industrial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE GIC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

