PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $637,200.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $483,208.00.

PriceSmart stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 179,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

