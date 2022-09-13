PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.82

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.82 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 7855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $4,845,663 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

