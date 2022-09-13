Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

