Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 4,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

