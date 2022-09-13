Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 2.8 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
