Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. 47,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

