Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 275,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 270,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 193,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,518. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $85.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

