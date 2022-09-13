Progeny 3 Inc. Buys 403,285 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,285 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 4.4% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.07% of Mplx worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MPLX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,629. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.52. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

