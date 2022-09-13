Progeny 3 Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,945 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy makes up about 9.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Peabody Energy worth $51,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,901. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.