Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. Prologis has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,911,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,079,000 after purchasing an additional 239,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,425,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,362,000 after purchasing an additional 67,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

