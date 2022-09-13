Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 82,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

