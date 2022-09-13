ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Up 2.2%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.44. 401,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,534,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,909,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 126,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 361.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 516,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 404,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

