ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Up 4.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.70. Approximately 288,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,291,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

