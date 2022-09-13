ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 5,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

