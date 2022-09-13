Prosight Management LP Has $20.72 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Prothena makes up 13.4% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 131.2% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,778 shares of company stock worth $4,236,012. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prothena Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.75.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.