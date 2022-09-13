Prosight Management LP Has $8.95 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 5.8% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 82,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 126,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRL traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

