Prosight Management LP Lowers Position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Prosight Management LP reduced its stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,899 shares during the quarter. Cognition Therapeutics makes up 0.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 1.06% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

