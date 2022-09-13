Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,150 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment makes up approximately 4.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 31,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,158. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

