Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. PJT Partners accounts for about 6.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of PJT Partners worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,927. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

