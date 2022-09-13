Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 89,685 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,685 shares during the quarter. Semler Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMLR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $9,912,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,898,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMLR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 12,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,375. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $307.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

