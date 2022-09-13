Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PRSR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 422,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

