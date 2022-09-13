Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,555,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,672,000. Amplitude makes up approximately 0.9% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 10,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.88.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,140 shares of company stock valued at $296,467. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

