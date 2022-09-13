Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,102 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,904. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

