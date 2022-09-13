Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE XOM traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 470,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,727,803. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $400.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

