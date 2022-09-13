Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

VTI stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.05. 64,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.