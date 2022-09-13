Provident Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7,957.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 2.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.09. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,277. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

