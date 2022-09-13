Provident Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $48,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.22. 6,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,289. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

