Provident Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $9.43 on Tuesday, reaching $268.95. 7,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,479. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.90. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

