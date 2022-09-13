PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 26,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,414. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.
About PT Astra International Tbk
