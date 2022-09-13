Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 40,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,519. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

