Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 35,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 179,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.