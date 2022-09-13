Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 35,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 179,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

