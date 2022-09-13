Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 184,718 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIW)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $60,000.
APXIW stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.
APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
