Q Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 155,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAW remained flat at $0.18 on Tuesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

