Q Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 4.5 %

URI stock traded down $14.08 on Tuesday, reaching $299.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

