Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 142,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

