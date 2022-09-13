Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 140,251 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLHW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PRLHW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,936. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

