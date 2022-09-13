Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPCSW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.