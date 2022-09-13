Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPCSW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Profile
DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
