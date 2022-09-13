QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QS Energy Stock Performance
QS Energy stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,803. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
QS Energy Company Profile
