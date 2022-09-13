QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QS Energy Stock Performance

QS Energy stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,803. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

