Quaker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises about 0.6% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
CNX Resources stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 41,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
