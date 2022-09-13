Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $11.81. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 5,496 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.