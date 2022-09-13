Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,603 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TT stock traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $162.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

