Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 5,973 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

