Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,773 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

