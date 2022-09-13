Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $994,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.3 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.33. 8,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.