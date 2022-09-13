Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 30,118 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,987. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

