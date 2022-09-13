Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,441 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 45.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $15.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.65 and a 200 day moving average of $240.48. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

