Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.50. 9,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

