Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

CL traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

